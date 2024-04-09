With Eid celebrations just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about what to wear for the festivities. One of the most popular traditional outfits for Eid is the sharara. This stunning ensemble consists of a long tunic paired with wide-legged pants that flare out at the bottom. The sharara is a perfect choice for Eid as it is both stylish and comfortable, making it ideal for long hours of celebrating. The outfit comes in a variety of colours and fabrics, making it easy to find one that suits your taste and style. Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 30th Roza of Ramzan on April 10 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

When it comes to styling your Sharara outfit, the options are endless. You can opt for a simple, elegant look by pairing your sharara with delicate jewellery and subtle makeup. Alternatively, you can go for a more bold and more glamorous look by accessorizing with statement jewellery and dramatic makeup. One of the best things about the sharara is that it can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. For a daytime celebration, you can pair your outfit with sandals and a simple clutch. For a more formal evening event, you can dress it up with high heels and a statement clutch. Eid 2024 Moon Sighting: Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines Announce Hari Raya Aidilfitri on April 10.

To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few beautiful sharara designs donned by our Bollywood beauties, shall we?

Ananya Panday's Classic Sharara

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha's Modern Twist

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's Peplum Style

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alaya F's Simple But Stunning Design

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora's Traditional Sharara

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria's Embroidered Sharara

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde's Festival-Appropriate Design

Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With so many different styles and designs to choose from, the sharara is a versatile and timeless outfit that is perfect for Eid celebrations. Whether you prefer a classic look or a more modern twist, there is a design out there for everyone. So why not embrace this beautiful traditional outfit this Eid and celebrate in style?

