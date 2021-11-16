Remember Bella Hadid's golden lung necklace dress at Cannes Film Festival 2021? Well, that instantly received some amazing response and attention from all the fashion connoisseurs. And if you are still obsessing over the same, make way for Elle Fanning for the pretty woman is out there, making some big noise. The Maleficent actress recently stepped out to attend the Instyle Awards and she was certainly and most definitely the best-dressed lady in the room. Elle Fanning Birthday Special: 5 Experimental Hair Looks That the Actress Rocked Like a Boss (View Pics).

Fanning picked a stunning bejewelled chain link top from the latest Balmain Spring Summer 2022 collection. She paired it with a custom floor-length skirt by the same brand and looked flawless, to say the least. Keeping her look subtle for the evening, she further styled her outfit by ditching any major jewellery and opting for Oliver Rousteing's signature golden rings. With blushed cheeks, red lips, curled eyelashes and straight blond tresses, she rounded off her look further. Elle Fanning Woos Us in a Silky Pastel Blue Gucci Gown at Golden Globes 2021! View Stunning Pics of 'The Great' Star.

Elle Fanning at InStyle Awards 2021

Elle Fanning (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Elle's look is certainly giving some tough competition to Hadid's previous attempt. The look was chic and she nailed it to the hilt. She exuded confidence with her bold attempt and emerged as a head-turner in the crowd. Those who can't stop obsessing over her look, worry not. You are not alone!

