Emily Blunt, propelled to fashion stardom by her breakout performance in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, has consistently impressed on the red carpet with her versatile style. From action films like Edge of Tomorrow to the suspenseful A Quiet Place and the musical Mary Poppins Returns, Blunt has showcased her acting range, mirrored by her fashion choices, which often feature Michael Kors and Alexander McQueen designs. Collaborating with stylist Jessica Paster, Blunt has evolved her red carpet style, moving beyond her initial reservations to embrace bold and sophisticated looks, including cutouts, pops of red, and sparkling ensembles. Oppenheimer Co-Stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr Engage in Conversation While John Krasinski Peeks Out at Camera in This Hilarious Video – Watch.
Unique
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).