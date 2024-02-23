Emily Blunt, propelled to fashion stardom by her breakout performance in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, has consistently impressed on the red carpet with her versatile style. From action films like Edge of Tomorrow to the suspenseful A Quiet Place and the musical Mary Poppins Returns, Blunt has showcased her acting range, mirrored by her fashion choices, which often feature Michael Kors and Alexander McQueen designs. Collaborating with stylist Jessica Paster, Blunt has evolved her red carpet style, moving beyond her initial reservations to embrace bold and sophisticated looks, including cutouts, pops of red, and sparkling ensembles. Oppenheimer Co-Stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr Engage in Conversation While John Krasinski Peeks Out at Camera in This Hilarious Video – Watch.

Blunt's foray into fashion experimentation has been a standout feature of her red-carpet appearances, notably at events like the Met Gala, where she expresses herself through imaginative creations. She ranks among Hollywood's hottest and most alluring actresses, having elevated her style and revealed a previously unexplored facet of herself. As we celebrate her birthday, let's delve into some of the fashionable garments she has donned, causing the fashion police to take notice of her impeccable style. Emily Blunt Stuns in an Sheer Cutout Gown by Elie Saab at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards (View Pics). Emily Blunt Slays In Black Gown Emily Blunt looked classy and elegant in an Alexander McQueen gown at the Oppenheimer UK premiere in 2023, epitomising her impeccable style with sophistication and grace on the red carpet. Emily Blunt (Photo Credits: X) Vision In White!!! Blunt was a vision in white at the 2023 Academy Awards in a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder dress, white clutch, and Chopard jewels, exuding elegance and sophistication on the red carpet. Emily Blunt (Photo Credits: X) Blunt demonstrated that a well-accessorised black dress could steal the show as she adorned herself in a sleek Saint Laurent halter dress and assorted chunky bangles from the fashion house at the UK premiere of her Amazon series The English. Black Suits Her Emily Blunt (Photo Credits: X) Drawing inspiration from Hedy Lamarr's character in the 1941 musical film Ziegfeld Girl, Blunt's custom Miu Miu ensemble for the Met Gala epitomised showgirl chic, adorned with crystal embroidery and fringe on a sheer illusion dress, complemented by a stunning white cape and bespoke headpiece. Unique Emily Blunt (Photo Credits: X) Emily Dazzles In Golden Gown Blunt dazzled at the Camp-themed Met Gala in a shimmering gold sequined mermaid gown from the Michael Kors Collection, accentuated by a coordinating headpiece crafted by Stephen Jones. Emily Blunt (Photo Credits: X) She Looks Perfect... For the world premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in LA, Blunt leaned into the film's whimsy, wearing a custom white Yanina Couture gown with exaggerated balloon sleeves and a deep neckline. Emily Blunt (Photo Credits: X) Sexy and Elegant!!! At the UK premiere of Edge of Tomorrow, Blunt charmed all in a vibrant paisley print Osman dress, accentuating the pink accents with pink tourmaline and diamond drop earrings, along with a rubellite and diamond ring, both from David Yurman. Emily Blunt (Photo Credits: X)

Whatever she might wear, Blunt always nails her look. Whether it's a gown or casual wear, she knows her body type and which dress suits her best. Slay it, queen! Happy Birthday, Emily!

