She will forever be our Hermione Granger, won't she? Emma Watson who gained recognition after the release of the Harry Potter movies has since been a championing for women's rights work. Watson is not your ordinary actress who sticks to her acting field. She believes in going beyond it to get the change that society deserves. Besides being a powerful actress and an activist, Emma is also a sartorial queen whose red-carpet appearances have wooed our hearts time and again. Emma Watson, Emma Stone and Emma Roberts Spotted at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Las Vegas (View Pic).

From a hot black cutout gown to something more pristine in white, Emma Watson's choices have always been so 'English'. She likes her wardrobe chic and will rarely compromise on that aspect. She's a delight on the red carpet and her choices have struck a chord with time from time to time. We love the way she presents herself, exuding all the confidence and owning her space. With her signature charming expressions and an aura that's hard to beat, Watson manages to set the fashion ball rolling. On that note, to celebrate the actress and her special day, let's take a quick look at some of her best red carpet-avatars. Emma Watson Is Happy with the Popularity of Her ‘Self-Partnered’ Comment, Says ‘This Thing’s Gone Crazy’.

Modern-Day Princess

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fiery in Red

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Chic

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Charming AF

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prom Ready

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Glamorous

Emma Watson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Emma Watson!

