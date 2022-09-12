Mystic River actress Emmy Rossum celebrates her birthday on September 12. A Virgo by her zodiac sign, Emmy tends to be naturally inclined towards fashion and related areas. In fact, it won't be wrong to say that Virgos dominate this department and how! When you have names like Beyonce, Blake Lively and Zendaya falling under this bracket, you know what we mean! Rossum like her fellow Virgos is supremely stylish and loves taking the red carpet by storm. Cher Birthday Special: Witnessing Some Over-the-Top Fashion Moments by this Queen of Pop (View Pics).

With her chic and fine appearances, Emmy manages to set the ball rolling and make us fall for her, harder each time. From traditional red carpet favourites like evening gowns to midi dresses and pantsuits, she has managed to nail the trickiest of designs and leave a lasting impression on our minds. Slaying comes naturally to her but she does that gracefully and this is a quality that's hard to find. From gala gatherings to awards ceremonies, she knows how to dress up for an occasion and become a show stealer. Beyonce Birthday: Make Some Noise for The Queen of Sass and Style (View Pics).

To celebrate Emmy Rossum's special day, here's taking a peek inside her closet, one outfit at a time.

Red Hot!

Emmy Rossum (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Emmy Rossum (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Black

Emmy Rossum (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ravishing in Red

Emmy Rossum (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beautiful in Blue

Emmy Rossum (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Marvellous in Metallic

Emmy Rossum (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sexy in Monochrome

Emmy Rossum (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Emmy Rossum!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).