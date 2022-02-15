Erica Fernandes might have left her TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aese Bhi and while she's finalising her next venture, she's also busy dropping some major style bombs on us. Erica took to her Instagram account recently to share pictures of her new sartorial shenanigans and her all-black avatar instantly won us over. The outfit chosen was the Indian Television Awards 2021 ceremony and needless to say, Erica looked like a million bucks in it. Erica Fernandes Looks Chic in Black Floral Dress as She Poses for a Photoshoot (View Pics).

Erica's outfit consisted of a black, sequinned bralette paired with a matching skirt and a long, cape-like jacket. It was designed by Sawan Gandhi and the actress had further accessorised it by picking chunky gold jewellery. The outfit was perfect was an awards ceremony or for an evening soiree and we are glad for Erica didn't play it safe this time. She went all out with her choice and the end result was only fascinating and fabulous. Indian Bridal Look Ideas: From Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna to Erica Fernandes, Take Inspiration From Pretty TV Actresses for Your Wedding Day.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her makeup, Erica kept it simple and subtle with pale pink lips, nude eye makeup, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and highlighted cheeks. She kept her hair equally simple and tied it in a sleek bun. For those who are looking for some glamorous options for cocktail parties, you know where to seek some inspiration from!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2022 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).