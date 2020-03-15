Eva Longoria Birthday Special: 7 Times when 'The Young and the Restless' Actress Owned the Red Carpet Like No One Else (View Pics)

Eva Longoria Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She was eye-candy in Desperate Housewives and we still remember boys then, going gaga over her character. Eva Longoria has since then come a long way. However, her red carpet bond continues to grow stronger. The actress has attempted some phenomenal fashion outings in the past and her #ootds and #ootns continue to boggle our minds even today. Her penchant for thigh-high slits, bold necklines and daring silhouettes has proved that inhibition was never a word in her dictionary. She loves experimenting and it always works in her favour. Eva Longoria Hits Out at Film Industry, Says 'Hollywood Largely Responsible for Unconscious Bias Against People of Colour'.

The Sentinel actress is often lauded for her brilliant fashion outings and the way she owns her red carpet moments. A perfect muse for any designer, Eva has an ability to make outfits look more attractive than they are. Credit her alluring aura or simply the way she nails it but her style statements and outings have always had an impact. On the eve of her big day, it's time we pick seven of her most ravishing red-carpet endeavours that are forever on our list of favourites. Have a look. Eva Longoria to Direct and Produce the Biopic on ‘Flamin Hot Cheetos’ Maker.

Eva Longoria in Alberta Ferretti

Eva Longoria in Emilio Pucci

Eva Longoria in Dundas

Eva Longoria in Gabriela Cadena

Eva Longoria in Atelier Versace

Eva Longoria in Alberta Ferretti

Eva Longoria in Balmain

Eva Longoria was in Italy amid the recent coronavirus outbreak in the country. However, the actress shared a health update with her fans while convincing them that she's alright and nowhere close to the northern region of Italy. We wonder if the actress will end up having a working birthday or will she prefer taking a day-off to celebrate her special day?