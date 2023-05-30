Ex-Pornhub.com queen Mia Khalifa isn't super HOT but supremely witty and in style! Just recently, the ex-porn actress has said she was "born in the wrong era," yet her desirable 1970s lifestyle has significant drawbacks. In a recent Instagram post, she can be seen posing mid-road in nothing but a shirt, not just that she completes her super-casual-yet-sexy look with two pigtails. Mia Khalifa Poses Nude on Instagram With Nothing But 'PARTY' Balloons!

The 30-year-old has been spoiling her many loving Instagram followers once more, this time by taking them on a trip in an ancient Mercedes Benz while putting her own seductive twist on things. With loosened black hair and glasses covering her eyes, Mia Khalifa looks amazing and alluring in a cream-coloured shirt with a plunging neckline and bright cream trousers. She walks sensually outside her automobile while displaying her cleavage and breasts in the picture. Mia Khalifa to Launch New Brand: Former Pornhub Star Smokes Weed, Poses Nude in Bathtub as She Promotes Her 'Secret' Venture.

Despite advocating for a stylish seventies way of life, the socially concerned OnlyFans designer did note that women weren't exactly treated equally in her preferred era. "Was gonna say 'I was born in the wrong era,' but this car is from 1970, and women weren’t allowed to have bank accounts until 1974," she wrote. She flaunts her cowboy boots in her carousel of stunning photos and videos while lounging on the beach in Calistoga, California, while wearing nothing at all.

Mia Khalifa Posing Mid-Road in Nothing BUT a Shirt!

Just recently, on Twitter, Mia Khalifa stirred much debate when she referred to the 1990s comedy Friends as "the most un-funny how" she had "ever seen." Social media users were divided on the former porn star, with many jumping to defend the comedy series that aired for 236 episodes from 1994 to 2004. Many others, nevertheless, concurred with Mia, stating that the Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox programme "hasn't dated well" and that it is "definitely overrated."

