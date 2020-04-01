Fashion Face-Off: Shilpa Shetty or Amruta Khanvilkar in Zara? Who Pulled the Dramatic Ensemble Better?

Fashion Face-Off - Amruta Khanvilkar or Shilpa Shetty in Zara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While looking oh-so fabulous is quintessential, B-town beauties often fall prey to what is called- Fashion Face-Off. Recently, Amruta Khanvilkar and Shilpa Shetty were snapped at separate events,both sporting the much loved Zara vibe! The ensemble in question was a jumpsuit featuring dramatic voluminous pink sleeves and black bodice and pants. While Amruta flaunted this ensemble for Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019, Shilpa chose this ensemble for Shamita Shetty's birthday bash in the city. Who do you think pulled off the ensemble better?

Their individualist sense of styles is strikingly similar as Amruta goes on to tap the minimal chic vibe in all her styles with a distinct versatility. She is equally at ease in ethnic ensembles as she is in classy high-luxe ones. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is one of the few actresses to have retained a distinctly sartorial and experimental fashion game. A trailblazer, Shilpa's fashion moments are brilliantly curated and alway accompanied by a strong beauty game. Here is a closer look at their shared style vibe.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Styled by Neha Chaudhary, Amruta flaunted the ensemble with the sleeves pulled down, contrasting delicate baubles from Kohar couples with a strong glam of fuchsia pink lips, defined eyes and a textured low back ponytail. Amruta Khanvilkar Enjoys Vacation With Her Family In Los Angeles.

Amruta Khanvilkar in Zara for Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa flaunted the ensemble with black pointy toes, a black choker, subtle glam of pink lips and defined eyes. Shilpa Shetty Has a Passionate Affair With Pink, This Time It’s a Banarasi Six Yard!

Shilpa Shetty in Zara for Shamita Shetty's Birthday Bash (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Amruta Khanvilkar or Shilpa Shetty

While both ladies, with their dramatic take on the ensemble, oozed an unmistakable oomph! We love Amruta's dramatic vibe finished out to perfection with the bright pink lips and a messy ponytail. Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon or Shilpa Shetty in Ridhi Mehra Fuchsia Pink Ensembles!

Fashion Face-Off - Amruta Khanvilkar Vs Shilpa Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Inadvertent fashion faux pas moments or Fashion Face-Off's between B-town divas are awkward but as fashion aficionados, we cannot help but wonder and dig deep as their stylists pull off similar fashion coupes!