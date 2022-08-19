Simple cuts and chic designs never disappoint. They are easy to carry and so damn comfortable. Probably, that's the reason why so many celebs prefer them for their casual outings or airport appearances. A simple kurta with matching pants goes a long way and is easy to find in everyone's wardrobe. We recently came across a stunning design approved by Tamannaah Bhatia and later by Alia Bhatt too. These beauties looked stunning in this kurta-pant set and we're digging their looks already. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

Tamannaah was earlier spotted in a powder blue Anarkali with embellishments and scalloped hemline paired with matching pants. She was clicked at the airport where her look stunned one and all. While the attire was simple, she kept her styling even simpler. She completed her look further with pink lips, blushed cheeks, light eye makeup, and hair tied in a sleek ponytail.

Alia Bhatt and Tamannaah in Label Earthen

Alia Bhatt and Tamannaah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next in line, we had Alia Bhatt who was out promoting Darlings, her recent Netflix release. She, however, chose a different shade of the same design. She picked the same Anarkali in peach colour and didn't opt for any glamourise styling either. With light pink lips, contoured cheeks and open hair, she rounded off her look. Fashion Faceoff: Jacqueline Fernandez or Keerthy Suresh Who Nailed Her Falguni & Shane Peacock Saree Better?

Now that we have briefly elaborated on both their looks, who do you think nailed this outfit to the hilt? Did Tamannaah's simplicity win your heart or was it Alia's? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

