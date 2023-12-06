Is ruching back in vogue? Well, it sure looks so for our Bollywood girlies are swooning over it. Ananya Panday and Sobhita Dhulipala were recently clicked wearing ruched dresses at different events and that speaks to the popularity of this new trend. These outfits do look stunning and also help in accentuating your figure further. Earlier we also had Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing a ruched black skirt for one of the promotional events of Veere Di Wedding. So yes, ruching was popular even then. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra, Who Nailed Her White Floral Print Saree Better?

In recent days, we had Ananya Panday strutting in style in her sheer blue ruched dress at the Swarovski event in New York. The Dream Girl 2 beauty accessorised her ruched outfit with heavy Swarovski jewellery and looked like a modern-day Barbie. Coming to her makeup, she opted for glossy lips, kohled eyes, highlighted cheeks and hair tied in a sleek ponytail to complete her look.

Ananya Panday v/s Sobhita Dhulipala

Ananya Panday and Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, we had Sobhita Dhulipala looking sexy as ever in her blue ruched dress at The Archies premiere held at NMACC, Mumbai. The Ponniyin Selvan beauty further settled for nude lips, shimmery eye makeup, blushed cheeks and well-defined brows to round off her look.

Now, coming to the main point. Whose blue ruched dress did you like the most? Was it Ananya Panday's or Sobhita Dhulipala's?

