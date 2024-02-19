Sabyasachi seems to be cooking up a storm in the fashion world these days. After revamping his entire website and setting up stores abroad, the famous Indian designer is back to seeing Indian celebrities strut in style in his creations. The latest is Deepika Padukone who looked like a million bucks at the BAFTA Awards. The Cocktail actress was amongst the presenters at the popular awards ceremony and little did we know that she would pick a simple but stunning saree for her international appearance. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, Whose Floral Print Saree Did You Like More?

But Deepika wasn't the only prominent A-lister who donned his creation recently. Alia Bhatt is another popular name that managed to turn heads at the London premiere of the web series, Poacher. Decked up in a black velvet saree designed by Sabyasachi, Bhatt looked like royalty and we aren't exaggerating. While Padukone preferred a messy hairdo to compliment her look, Alia settled for a neat hair bun instead. And unlike DP, who opted for subtle makeup to amp up her look, Alia favoured her bright red lips to go with her black attire. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Whose Colourful Sabyasachi Saree Did You Like?

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, coming to our question - if given a choice, whose Sabyasachi saree will you pick? Will be all sequinned like Deepika's or something subtle like Alia's? Think about it and drop your answers on 'X' (Twitter) @latestly or vote for your favourite name in the box below.

