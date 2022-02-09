Deepika Padukone has certainly amped up her glamour quotient for Gehraiyaan's promotions. The actress is going all out with her sartorial choices and her stylist, Shaleena Nathani is doing a commendable job in getting it all right and chic. The point to note here is that DP is matching shoulders with Hollywood biggies like Kourtney Kardashian and most recently, Jennifer Lopez when it comes to her new wardrobe and that's worth admiring. The Bajirao Mastani actress recently stepped out wearing a beige and black dress from the house of David Koma and guess what? J Lo had adorned it as well. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Aditi Rao Hydari - Whose Traditional Purple Outfit Will You Pick?

Deepika's bodycon dress by David Koma had received much appreciation. She had paired her outfit with black pumps and hair tied in a ponytail. With winged eyeliner, light mauve lips and subtle makeup, she had completed her look further.

Jennifer Lopez and Deepika Padukone in David Koma Dress

Jennifer Lopez and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now coming to Hollywood's fashion icon, Jennifer Lopez, the Marry Me actress while on her recent round of promotions had worn the same dress for one of her media interactions. Jennifer had further styled her outfit with nude makeup and hair tied in a fish braid. As Diet Sabya rightly said, you need to praise DP for being in sync with the current fashion. Deepika and her team are doing a fabulous job when it comes to picking the outfits that are in vogue. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Rhea Chakraborty, Whose Pantsuit Colour Looked More Lovely?

Now, while we loved J Lo and her styling when it comes to this David Koma dress, we personally feel, Deepika did a better job with this one. But again, this is our verdict and we'll like to hear from your guys. Who do you think won this fashion race? Was it Jennifer Lopez or Deepika Padukone? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the right option from the box below.

Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this Dress Better? Deepika Padukone Jennifer Lopez

