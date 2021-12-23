Pantsuits are definitely in vogue but cropped blazers are the newest trend in this category. The idea is to shorten the length of your blazer and make it look like a crop top instead. You can pair it with a chic bralette and matching trousers to get the desired look and look like a fashionable urban lady on the block. Deepika Padukone recently spotted this very attire for one of her airport appearances and Rhea Chakraborty was quick to join the bandwagon. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Margot Robbie, Whose Sheer Black Outfit Did You Like More?

Elaborating on Deepika's look, the Bajirao Mastani actress preferred a lilac suit as her airport avatar. DP paired her suit with a white camisole and nude pumps to go with. She kept the rest of her look subtle with extremely light makeup and hair styled in a simple bun.

Rhea Chakraborty and Deepika Padukone

Rhea Chakraborty and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Deepika chose lilac as her colour, Rhea preferred sea green for hers. Her cropped blazer was paired with matching pants and she didn't opt for a different colour for her bralette. Rhea further styled her look with a pair of strappy heels and hair styled in a messy ponytail. Light makeup, well-defined brows and curled eyelashes completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Pooja Hegde, Whose Picchika Dress Did You Like More?

While the silhouette is not in question here nor is the design, let's get a vote on the colour palette. Both are pastel shades but which one looked more appealing to your eyes? Was it Deepika's lilac or Rhea's sea green? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or choose an option from the box below.

Whose Pantsuit Colour Looked More Lovely? Deepika Padukone Rhea Chakraborty

