Who doesn't like co-ord sets these days? The sheer comfort that they bring along is unparalleled. That's the probably reason why our Bollywood beauties are obsessing over them so much. In fact, quite recently, we saw Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha picking similar outfits while stepping out for their respective appearances. While it was a formal commitment for Sonakshi, Deepika's was more casual - a dinner date with her mother, Ujjala Padukone. Their co-ord set looked pretty and eye catchy if that's a term we still use. Fashion Faceoff: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Cardi B, Whose Dramatic Gaurav Gupta Outfit Did You Like More?

Deepika wore her orange and blue printed co-ord set from the house of Sil.Sila. The oversized silk shirt and cargo pants looked super comfy and we can see why Deepika and Sonakshi were sold on it. DP's look was more easy on your eyes since she kept it extremely basic. With a messy bun, a shoulder bag and nude-coloured pumps, she didn't rely on too many accessories. She also kept her makeup subtle with highlighted cheeks and nude lipstick to tone down her colourful outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha v/s Deepika Padukone

Sonakshi Sinha and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Sonakshi Sinha, the Dabangg beauty picked this outfit for a formal event. However, she added more glamour to it by styling it appropriately. With matte nude lips, contoured cheeks, subtle eye makeup and hair styled in soft curls, she kept it simple but supremely chic. Fashion Faceoff: Manushi Chhillar or Sara Ali Khan, Whose Picchika Dress Will You Buy?

Now, that we have elaborated on both their looks, who do you think nailed this outfit better? Was it Deepika Padukone or Sonakshi Sinha? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

Who Wore This Co-ord Set Better? Deepika Padukone Sonakshi Sinha

