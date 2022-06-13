Deepika Padukone made some rather stunning appearances at the Cannes Film Festival this year. While she donned some gorgeous looks by Louis Vuitton as their home ambassador, she also flaunted some brilliant works of Indian designers like Sabyasachi and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla on the international platform. Towards the end of the ceremony, DP had worn a classic ivory-coloured saree featuring a trail and dramatic pleated ruffles. While she looked divine in her modern six yards, it was her statement collar piece that was the highlight of her entire look. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?

The Bajirao Mastani actress paired her outfit with a bustier with pearls and crystals and a spectacular, hand-embroidered statement pearl collar and matching ear studs. With highlighted cheeks, nude lips, winged eyeliner, well-defined brows and hair styled in a neat bun, she completed her look further.

Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, coming to our mum-to-be, Sonam Kapoor, the pretty woman donned a beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation for one of her maternity photoshoots. She wore an off-white chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls with a long trailing multi-panelled, dress, hand-embroidered in pearls. She further added a dash of glamour by picking the same statement pearl collar and adding some pearl beads to her hairdo. With mauve lips, shimmery eyelids, curled eyelashes and dark brows, she rounded off her look. Fashion Faceoff: Zendaya or Kim Kardashian - Whose All-Black Pantsuit Look Was More Powerful?

Now, post us elaborating on each of their looks, who do you think won this fashion race? Was it Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Who Wore this Pearl Collar Better?

