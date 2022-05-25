Hina Khan is currently at the Cannes Film Festival along with other popular names like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannaah, Pooja Hegde and Aditi Rao Hydari. While the actress marked her debut on the red carpet in 2019, this time she was more confident and her choices were definitely ah-mazing! From elegant ballroom gowns to pantsuits, her wardrobe was filled with some amazing pieces and in fact, one of her designs instantly reminded us of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' earlier appearance. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?

One of Hina's looks at the Cannes Film Festival was a sky blue colour maxi dress with a thigh-high slit to it. However, the embellishments on her thigh and neckline reminded us of PeeCee and her look from the premiere night of Chasing Happiness. While Priyanka's outfit was in black and designed by Galia Lahav, Hina picked a cooler shade by Skytten Couture.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas v/s Hina Khan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan further paired her hot outfit with silver heels, diamond earrings and hair styled in a chic bun. While Priyanka preferred ear studs, black pumps and straight, loose hair to go with her attire. While PeeCee's look had more oomph to it, Hina's had the chic factor intact. And while we struggle to pick a winner, why don't you guys tell us your favourite? Fashion Faceoff: Jennifer Winget or Rubina Dilaik, Who Nailed This Blue Printed Pantsuit Better?

Who do you think nailed this dress better? Was it Bollywood queen, Priyanka Chopra Jonas or TV star, Hina Khan? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

