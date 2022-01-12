Who doesn't like blue? We all do. Any of its tints, tones and shades. In fact, so many of us named blue as our favourite colour back in childhood. While designers explore tons of colour options these days and shades of yellows and lilacs are in vogue currently, blue continues to have our heart, that's after pink of course. That's probably a reason why Surbhi Chandna chose a royal blue outfit recently and stole our hearts in a fraction of a second. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit?

The Ishqbaaz actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest fashion outing. She wore a royal blue colour one-off shoulder midi dress with a thigh-high slit. She further paired her outfit with a pair of strappy heels and chunky gold hoops. Highlighted cheeks, winged eyeliner, nude lips and straightened hair completed her look further.

While Surbhi's #ootd was charming, it did remind us of Hina Khan's previous outing. The Hacked actress had earlier worn a very similar outfit in a more or less similar shade. It was a one-off shoulder bodycon dress and Khan certainly amplified its look further. She had paired her look with golden pumps and a pair of dangler earrings. She had kept her makeup extremely light and subtle and looked as charming as ever. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

So, that's the fashion poll of today. What are your thoughts about it? Who do you think won this fashion race? If given a choice, whose blue dress will you like to pick - Surbhi's or Hina's? Drop your answers on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

