Jennifer Winget and Rubina Dilaik are the recent tinsel town ladies who are fighting in the fashion race. The blue printed pantsuit seems to be a favourite with both these ladies and that's certainly evident from their pictures. While Dilaik was the first one to make an attempt in nailing it, Winget joined the bandwagon recently. She recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest fashion outing by Ranbir Mukherjee and we were instantly reminded of Rubina's previous attempt. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Taapsee Pannu, Who Nailed this Red Picchika Saree Better?

Jennifer paired her blue pants and jacket with a matching bralette and styled her outfit accordingly. She kept her makeup extremely subtle with nude lips and contoured cheeks to go with. Her wavy hairdo amplified her look further.

Rubina Dilaik and Jennifer Winget (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Rubina, her outfit was equally simpler in styling with no accessories and excessive makeup. She kept it simple and allowed her outfit to do all the talking. Subtle makeup and loose straight hair were the key ingredients behind her radiant look. The only difference in Jennifer and Rubina's styling was the neckline of their individual bralettes. While the former had a slightly plunging one, Dilaik prefered to play it safe. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Aditi Rao Hydari - Whose Traditional Purple Outfit Will You Pick?

While we are having a rather tough time in picking a winner, who do you think won this fashion race? Was it Jennifer Winget or Rubina Dilaik? Tweet us your answer @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

