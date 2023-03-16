Are you still admiring Kareena Kapoor Khan's red-hot look from the new season of her radio chat show, What Women Want? Yes, the one where she pairs a red halter-neck body suit with matching palazzo trousers. If yes, let us tell you that Bebo isn't the only celebrity who has given her approval to this Michale Kors look. Hollywood actress Emily Blunt had earlier nailed this very design and well, she looked equally charming. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Bhumi Pednekar, Who Wore This Tarun Tahiliani Corset Dress Better?

Let's first elaborate on Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from her chat show. Bebo paired her striking outfit with nude lips, contoured cheeks, well-defined brows, subtle eye makeup and hair styled in beach waves. With no significant jewellery but just some bracelets to go with, she kept her accessorisation very minimal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan v/s Emily Blunt

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Emily Blunt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, moving on to Emily's look - unlike Bebo, she preferred her blonde hair in a messy hairdo. With bright red lips, blushed cheeks, well-defined brows and no accessories, she kept her look simple but extremely charming. Fashion Faceoff: Zendaya or Jessica Chastain, Who Nailed This Moschino Colour Block Dress Better?

Now if you're digging this hit celebrity look, we have managed to source all its details including its price tag. The outfit by Michael Kors when put together will cost you a hefty sum of Rs 1,60,000! Yes, for something as simple as that, you will need to spend a sum that's equal to the cost of an entire Bangkok trip.

On a side note, if asked to choose, who do you think nailed her red MK look better? Was it Bollywood beauty, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Hollywood girl, Emily Blunt? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

