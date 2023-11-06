The night of November 5 was rather glamorous in Bollywood with Manish Malhotra hosting his annual Diwali bash. It was a star-studded affair with who's who of B-town attending the bash. From senior stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to debutantes like Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan, all the prominent Bollywood faces arrived looking radiant but we had a few of our favourites. One among which was Janhvi Kapoor. Decked up in her golden embroidered lehenga choli, she looked phenomenal but her outfit did remind us of Kareena Kapoor Khan! Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Shanaya Kapoor, Who Nailed Her Red Satin Dress?

Remember Bebo's golden lehenga from Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception party? Well, Janhvi wore a very similar design. While Kareena opted for a draped dupatta to compliment her look, Janhvi preferred having it around her hand instead. Both the outfits belonged to the house of Manish Malhotra with their blouses having slight design variations.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra Designs

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Both the ladies went easy with their accesorisation with Janhvi picking a pair of statement earrings while Bebo settling for some delicate pieces. With winged eyeliner, nude lips, contoured cheeks and hair styled in soft curls, Kareena kept it subtle with extremely elegant. Meanwhile, Janhvi settled for mauve lips, blushed cheeks, shimmery eyelids and soft wavy hair to complete her look for the night. Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Malaika Arora, Whose Rimzim Dadu Outfit Will You Like to Wear?

Now, if given a choice would you like to wear Kareena's attire or did Janhvi's outfit appeal to you more? Whose draping style did you admire the most? Think about it and vote for your favourite name right below!

Whose Design Will You Like to Wear? Kareena Kapoor Khan Janhvi Kapoor

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).