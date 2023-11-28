With the bling mania taking centre stage in the fashion scenario, it's a no-brainer that our Bollywood beauties too are swooning over it. From sarees to co-ord sets, sequinned embroidery is the go-to for many designers and buyers out there. Just recently we had Kareena Kapoor Khan giving her nod of approval to a blingy co-ord set for the opening night of Jio World Plaza. And if that wasn't enough, Gen-Z beauty, Navya Naveli Nanda too voted in favour of blingy attires when she picked a similar design for the same occasion. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Wore This Co-ord Set Better?

Let's discuss Kareena's look first. The Begum of Pataudi picked a golden shimmery co-ord set from the house of Manish Malhotra. She went easy with her accessories and picked a pair of earrings and a matching clutch to go with. Finally, she rounded off her look with blushed cheeks, kohled eyes and pink lips.

Kareena Kapoor Khan v/s Navya Naveli Nanda

Coming to Navya's #ootn, we must say that her fit was slightly better than Kareena's. Her outfit was designed by Monisha Jaising and had a V-neckline as opposed to Bebo's round one. Navya too preferred light accessories with a delicate necklace to go with her neckline. Her makeup was equally subtle with a heavy emphasis on eye makeup. Her nude lips and a simple hairdo helped her keep it simple but elegant. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Radhika Madan, Who Wore This Papa Don't Preach Outfit Better?

Now, coming to the million-dollar question, whose blingy outfit did you like the most? Was it Kareena Kapoor Khan's or Navya Naveli Nanda's? Drop your answers on Twitter or simply choose the option from the box below.

