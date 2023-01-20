Khushi Kapoor hasn't even entered the industry yet and she's already a fashion force to reckon with. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter, Khushi was recently clicked attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony with sister Janhvi Kapoor in Mumbai. For the special occasion, Khushi chose a pristine white chikankari lehenga choli from the house of Manish Malhotra. And needless to say, she looked divine. Fashion Faceoff: Tamannaah or Radhika Madan, Who Nailed this Sukriti & Aakriti Sharara Set Better? Vote Now.

To further elaborate on her look, Khushi paired her stunning white outfit with a statement choker and matching earrings, both belonging to the house of Manish Malhotra. She further accessorised her look by opting for a potli bag by the same designer. Highlighted cheeks, kohled eyes, nude lips and hair styled in a sleek bun completed her look further.

Khushi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra

Khushi Kapoor's outfit for the night also reminded us of her Archies co-star, Suhana Khan. For one of her earlier traditional outings, Suhana had picked a similar white chikankari lehenga choli designed by the same designer. She, however, went easy with her accessories and picked a pair of traditional jhumkas to go with her attire. She further rounded off her look by opting for subtle makeup and hair tied in a ponytail. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor, Who Wore This Pearl Collar Better?

Suhana Khan in Manish Malhotra

While both these girls looked divine in their individual designs, whose white lehenga did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

