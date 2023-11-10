With Diwali parties kickstarting in Bollywood, you will find several celebrities wearing similar attires to their peers, albeit in different colours of course. The case in point being Ananya Panday v/s Kiara Advani. The Student of the Year 2 actress was clicked attending Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash in a light pink Ritika Mirchandani outfit and that my friends, was very similar to what Kiara Advani wore in 2022. Though Kiara preferred in yellow, Ananya settled for a subtle shade instead. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Shanaya Kapoor, Who Nailed Her Red Satin Dress?

Ananya picked a baby pink sharara set from the house of Ritika Mirchandani and needless to say, she looked radiant in it. With her embellished bustier paired with sharara pants and a long jacket, the outfit looked amazing on her. Coming to her jewellery, Ananya kept it minimal with a diamond choker and a pair of ear studs to go with. She further completed her look with pink eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and lips, and blow-dried hair.

Ananya Panday v/s Kiara Advani

Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Kiara Advani, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo beauty kept her accessories more or very similar to Ananya's. A diamond choker with ear studs completed her jewellery selection. With blushed cheeks, glossy lips, kohled eyes and hair styled in soft waves, she rounded off her look. Fashion Faceoff: Jacqueline Fernandez or Sobhita Dhulipala, Who Nailed This Outfit Better?

Now coming to the million-dollar question, who do you think nailed her sharara set better? Was it Ananya Panday or Kiara Advani? Vote for your favourite name in the box below.

Who Wore Her Sharara Set Better? Ananya Panday Kiara Advani

