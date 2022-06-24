Didn't we say white is this season's colour! After Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani sizzled in some pristine white outfits individually, it was Kick actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was quick to join the bandwagon. And unlike Sanon who wore a Shivan & Naresh lehenga choli for her appearance, Jackie preferred sticking to Ridhima Bhasin like Kiara Advani and hence the similarities in both of their outfits! We'll quickly elaborate on each of their looks and then you guys can decide who won this fashion race. Fashion Faceoff: Jacqueline Fernandez or Keerthy Suresh Who Nailed Her Falguni & Shane Peacock Saree Better?

Let's discuss Jacqueline first! The Vikrant Rona actress picked a white, heavily embellished co-ord set from the house of Ridhima Bhasin for her new outing. It was an embroidered choli paired with matching embroidered pants and an organza ruffled jacket to go along with it. She further accessorised her look with a choker necklace and delicate ear studs. With pink lips, blushed cheeks, curled eyelashes, dark brows and hair tied in a chic bun, she completed her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez v/s Kiara Advani

Jacqueline Fernandez and Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, we have Kiara Advani who attempted this design earlier. For the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo, the actress picked a white outfit with a heavily embroidered choli, plain pants and an embellished long jacket. She complimented her look by picking a Kundan choker sans any earrings. Finally, she rounded off her look by opting for nude lips, blushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup, dark brows and hair tied in a messy ponytail. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani, Whose Purple Pantsuit Looks More Powerful?

Now that we have elaborated on each of their looks, whose white outfit and styling did you like more? Was it Jacqueline Fernandez's or Kiara Advani's? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

