Manushi Chhillar finally made a 'royal' debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj. The former Miss World who has been signed by YRF as one of their talents played the role of princess Sanyogita in the movie and her divine looks were worth taking notes of. But while those were in reel life, Manushi's real-life looks throughout her movie promotions were also equally delightful. Keeping in mind her character, her promotional looks were conceptualised accordingly with all the traditional pieces like sarees, lehenga and suits. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?

Manushi recently stepped out wearing a lilac coloured pure silk flared kurta with pure silk organza dupatta with a hand-embroidered zig-zag border from the house of Picchika. She further accessorised her look by picking a pair of delicate diamond ear studs and no other jewellery. With coral lips, blushed cheeks, well-defined brows and subtle eye makeup, she completed her look further.

Manushi Chhillar and Sara Ali Khan

Manushi Chhillar and Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Manushi's simple look for the day reminded us of Sara Ali Khan who had earlier worn a very similar design by the same brand. Though instead of lilac, the actress had chosen a white silk kurta with red hand-painted flowers on it. With blushed cheeks, warm brown lips, light eye makeup and hair styled in soft waves, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora, Whose Tangerine Pantsuit Will You Pick?

Post our elaboration on both of their looks, who do you think nailed her outfit better? Was it Atrangi Re star Sara Ali Khan or Manushi Chhillar? Drop your views on Twitter or select the option from the box below.

