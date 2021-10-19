We're back with our weekly poll of fashion faceoff and this time, the fight is between Sara Ali Khan and Pooja Hegde. While the Simmba beauty wore a co-ord set in the same print, the Mohenjo Daro actress prefered a traditional six yards in it instead. Styled by B-town's hot favourite, Tanya Ghavri, both these ladies added their own dash of glamour to it and we are scratching our heads to figure out, who won this ultimate fashion race. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mira Rajput, Whose Royal Purple Lehenga Has Your Vote?

Recently, Sara Ali Khan stepped out wearing a simple but stunning orange co-ord set from the house of Arpita Mehta. It was a classic Mehta design with an embellished crop top paired with printed palazzo pants and a matching cape. Sara further styled it by ditching all the extra jewellery and picking a pair of delicate earrings and a finger ring instead. With light pink lips, contoured cheeks and extremely light eye makeup, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora, Whose Tangerine Pantsuit Will You Pick?

While we loved Sara's version of this print, it did remind us of the time when Pooja Hegde had stepped out wearing a ruffled saree in the same one. With the help of her stylist Tanya Ghavri, she had paired her bralette with an orange ruffled saree (in the same print as Sara's) from the house of Arpita Mehta. She then added a dose of charm by picking a pair of statement earrings and bangles to go with. She then rounded off her look with highlighted cheeks, glossy lips and well-defined brows.

Pooja Hegde and Sara Ali Khan

Pooja Hegde and Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, that we know the print was a common factor here, what are your thoughts about it? Who do you think nailed it better? Was it Sara's co-ord set or Pooja's saree? Drop-in your comments on Twitter or simply vote for your favourite name below.

Sara Ali Khan or Pooja Hegde - Who Outfit in this Print Did You Like More? Sara Ali Khan Pooja Hegde

