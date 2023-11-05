October beauty, Banita Sandhu may still be working hard to establish her base in Bollywood but she's a sensation on social media. With her strong sartorial skills, Banita is always busy making noise for the outfits she chooses to wear. On days when her relationship with AP Dhillon is not making enough noise, Banita's red carpet soiree is grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. Just recently, she was clicked wearing a stunning red Rahul Mishra couture and boy, did she look fabulous! Fashion Faceoff: Zendaya or Gigi Hadid at NMACC - Whose Indian Avatar Did You Like?

But hey, Banita wasn't the only one who had her heart set on this pretty attire. Previously, Thank You for Coming actress, Shehnaaz Gill, too had worn the same attire for one of her media events. While Banita preferred her hair tied in a chic bun, Shehnaaz opted for poker-straight hair to compliment her attire. With their individual glam on point, both these beauties managed to add a dash of wow element to their already pretty outfit. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Radhika Madan, Who Wore This Papa Don't Preach Outfit Better?

Banita Sandhu and Shehnaaz Gill in Rahul Mishra Outfit

Banita Sandhu and Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, coming to our topic of discussion, who do you think nailed this outfit better? Was it Banita who made it look chic or Shehnaaz who made it look more sensuous? Think about it and let us know your answers by voting for your favourite name in the box below.

Who Wore This Rahul Mishra Outfit Better?

