Are tissue sarees back in vogue? Well, if you have seen Sonam Kapoor wearing it then yes, definitely! The Neerja actress was seen slaying a golden-hued tissue saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra at his Diwali bash in 2023. Certainly, she was amongst the best-dressed celebs that night - joining the likes of Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Sharvari Wagh and others. But before Sonam wowed us with her choice of attire for the night, it was Malaika Arora who set the ball rolling. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Shanaya Kapoor, Whose Tie & Dye Saree Did You Like?

Let's elaborate on Malaika's look first. The Munni of Bollywood slayed in her gold Manish Malhotra saree and glittered throughout the night. She kept her accessories extremely minimal with a pair of statement chandbalis to go with her outfit. She finally rounded off her look by opting for soft pink lips, glittery eye makeup, contoured cheeks and hair tied in a sleek bun.

Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora in Manish Malhotra

Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, of course, we had Sonam Kapoor 'looking like a wow' in her golden Manish Malhotra saree. Kapoor too went easy with her jewellery and settled for a pair of traditional earrings to amplify her look further. Sonam's makeup was more glamorous with blushed cheeks, kohled eyes, curled eyelashes and well-defined brows. She rounded off her look by styling her hair in soft waves. Fashion Faceoff: Tamannaah or Shruti Haasan, Whose Gold and Black Outfit Did You Like the Most?

Now, if asked to choose, whose golden saree did you like the most? Was it Sonam Kapoor's or Malaika Arora's? Drop your answers on 'X' (Twitter) or choose your favourite name from the box below.

