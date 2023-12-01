Corsets are back, right? While they are more of a fashion statement now, they are still worn to sculpt the body into the desired shape. And just while we were searching the internet for ideas on how to nail a corset, we had two Southern beauties showing us how. From Shruti Haasan to Tamannaah Bhatia, ladies are certainly going gaga over these designs and their recent appearances are proof of it. While Shruti wore the outfit at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, Tamannaah opted for it at Vogue's Forces of Fashion event. Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Malaika Arora, Whose Rimzim Dadu Outfit Will You Like to Wear?

Let's discuss Shruti Haasan's look. The golden and black outfit that she wore to the OTT Awards 2023 was designed by Ambika Lal. Shruti also opted for chunky gold jewellery with hoops and finger rings to amplify her look further. Her glam was also on point with blushed cheeks, pink lips, well-defined brows and winged eyeliner. The outfit perfectly accentuated her lean figure and yes, we liked its final outcome.

Tamannaah v/s Shruti Haasan

Tamannaah and Shruti Haasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, we'll elaborate on Tamannaah Bhatia's outfit for Vogue's Forces of Fashion event. The Himmatwala beauty picked a golden bodice from the house of Graham Cruz and paired it with a black skirt. Her dramatic look needed no accessories and she only amped it up with her glamorous look for the night. With kohled eyes, messy hairdo, subtle makeup and soft pink lips, she kept it simple but so damn elegant. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Navya Naveli Nanda, Whose Sequinned Co-Ord Set Did You Like?

Now that we have elaborated on both their looks, whose outfit did you like the most? Was it Tamannaah's or Shruti Haasan's? Vote for your favourite name in the box below.

Whose Gold and Black Outfit Did You Like the Most? Tamannaah Shruti Haasan

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2023 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).