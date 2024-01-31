Deepika Padukone's recent release, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is an ode to the Indian Air Force and gives you all the right patriotic feels. While the team didn't indulge in elaborate movie promotions, they did participate in a few media interactions and Padukone made a strong case for all things elegant and nice. Dressed in sweaters, jeans and pantsuits, she ditched the usual dress code and aren't we all glad for it! Winter Fashion Guide: How Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & Others Style Their Sweaters.

Deepika Padukone's colour palette for Fighter promotions was all nude with beige and white overpowering. With sweaters and cardigans taking centre stage, the Bajirao Mastani beauty dished out some elegant fashion goals. Unlike her promotional looks for Gehraiyaan which were all uber glamorous and supremely sexy, Deepika attempted a different approach this time. She stuck to basic designs that gelled well with her movie character in Fighter. We loved her styling and think her stylist, Shaleena Nathani did a fab job with it. To elaborate more on this, let's check out her different promotional looks, shall we? Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Wore This Co-ord Set Better?

All Things Elegant

Boss Lady

Slaying and How!

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone was released on January 25, 2024!

