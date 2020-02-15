Filmfare Awards 2020 Worst Dressed: Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Apte and Others Who Disappointed (View Pics)

Worst Dressed Celebs at Filmfare Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Filmfare award for Bollywood is what Oscar is to Hollywood! The annual big night that's hosted to celebrate and appreciate the best work in the entertainment industry is currently being held at Guwahati, Assam. The organisers this time decided to ditch their usual venue and pick a different state so as to boost its tourism and also offer a different experience. Bollywood brigade has already started arriving at the soiree and we have even picked our best-dressed celebs from the night. Filmfare Awards 2020: Kesari Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Upset After Losing to Gully Boy, Vows Not to Attend Any Awards Show (View Tweet).

While Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan managed to woo us with their style offerings for the occasion, others like Ananya Panday and Taapsee Pannu disappointed us big time. Let's have a look at other names who joined them in this not-so-favourable list.

Ananya Panday

Radhika Apte

Taapsee Pannu

Pooja Hegde

Ayushmann Khurrana

We must say Ananya was the worst offender of all and we surely didn't expect her to disappoint so much! Nonetheless, she was here to lift her Best Actress Debut trophy and had a valid reason to neglect her #ootn for the night. Hopefully, this will be her first and last time.