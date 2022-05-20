Deepika Padukone is among the many celebrities who are representing India at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Besides Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah, Pooja Hegde and Hina Khan, Deepika is another big name who's making headlines for her bold choices. After representing Louis Vuitton as their home ambassador at the French Riviera, DP also donned a ravishing look designed by the brand itself. She earlier chose her favourite designer, Sabyasachi then ArdAzAei and finally Louis Vuitton.

Deepika's Louis Vuitton outfit was in the shade of bold, scarlet red. It was a peplum style elaborate and elegant gown with a plunging neckline. The Padmaavat actress accessorised her look by choosing a diamond necklace to go with it. With blushed cheeks, red lips, light eye makeup and hair styled in a messy ponytail, she completed her look further. DP's tall and lean frame definitely accentuated the overall look of her dress but we believe red has always been her colour. Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Oozes Class in a Black Pantsuit Paired With Statement Neckpiece at the Prestigious Event (View Pics).

There have been times when Deepika has chosen some stunning shades of red for the red carpet. Be it her Met Gala appearance or any award ceremonies, Padukone rarely goes wrong with red and we have proof! Below are five instances when the Cocktail actress wore some alluring outfits in red and won our hearts almost instantly. Let's have a look...

In Ralph & Russo for Filmfare Awards 2016

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prabal Gurung for IIFA Awards 2016

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prabal Gurung at Met Gala 2018

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Michael Cinco for the Red Sea Film Festival 2021

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we believed Katrina Kaif was the only celeb who's obsessed with red, little did we know that Deepika has a secret fondness for it! Do you agree with us?

