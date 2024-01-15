Katrina Kaif is receiving rave reviews for her recent release, a thriller with Vijay Sethupathy titled Merry Christmas. Directed by Andhadhun fame, Sriram Raghavan, the movie will also have a different Tamil version wherein the storyline will vary from its Hindi counterpart. The idea looked promising and we are glad for it delivered. Katrina is always touted as a very hard-working actress who loves to polish her acting graph quite frequently. And while she's working on that, she's also amping up her wardrobe, one appearance at a time. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, Whose Floral Print Saree Did You Like More?

One look at Katrina's wardrobe and you will realise that she loves her dresses a bit too much. From midis to maxis and minis, Kaif loves exploring these different silhouettes and always finds a way to pick these from her different appearances. There are days when she sticks to solid colours and then when she loves picking prints and flaunting them to the fullest. With the help of her beloved, Ami Patel, Katrina successfully delivers some jaw-dropping looks and makes us fall in love with her all over again. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few pieces from her wardrobe, shall we? Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Katrina Kaif, Who Nailed Her Simple Yellow Suit Better?

A Printed Midi Dress

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Midi Dress for Summer Outing

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Maxi Dress for Evening Gatherings

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Mini Dress for Your Casual Wardrobe

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Solid-Coloured Mini Dress for Weekend Parties

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Maxi Dress for Your Mid-Week Shenanigans

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Katrina Kaif's dresses did you like the most?

