Messy buns have become a go-to hairstyle for many women, including Bollywood actresses. They look chic and will go with almost every attire. From stunning sarees to simple Anarkalis, trust messy bun to add an extra dash of glam to your every look. While some may say they are a bit tricky to get it right, we think it's a pretty simple affair. With so many YouTube tutorials out there, mastering the art of tying a messy bun should now be an easy task. To further help you get an idea, here are five recent actresses who have nailed their messy bun look. Searching for Some Winter Hairdos? Here Are 5 Easy Hairstyles to Flaunt This Season.

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her effortless and chic style, and her messy buns are no exception. Whether she's wearing a traditional saree or a casual outfit, Alia's messy bun adds a touch of elegance to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion and her messy buns are no different. Her messy buns are often paired with statement earrings, making for a perfect combination of style and comfort.

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's messy buns are simple yet stylish. She often opts for a low messy bun, which complements her classic style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

4. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's messy buns are perfect for the girl on the go. Her effortless style is reflected in her messy buns, which are often paired with minimal makeup. Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Shraddha Kapoor - Who Nailed this Tarun Tahiliani Design Better?

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

5. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's messy buns are a perfect example of how to make a statement with a simple hairstyle. Her messy buns are often paired with bold lips, making for a glamorous look.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Overall, messy buns are a versatile hairstyle that can be dressed up or down, and these Bollywood actresses have shown us just how to do it right.

