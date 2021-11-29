Eternals actress Gemma Chan celebrates her birthday on November 29. This year, the celebration would be extra special for the actress as her first MCU release has received a good response at the box office. She's a British actress who was born in London and was earlier planning to pursue a degree in law. However, destiny had some other plans in its store and she decided to pursue a career in acting instead. And while she continues to be a top performer, her sartorial statements have earned her a spot on our list of fashionistas.

Gemma's red carpet appearances have always struck a chord with us. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she has the ability to nail different silhouettes while also dishing out some major fashion goals. From her iconic pink Valentino gown to printed midi dresses and co-ord sets, she has always had a flawless fashion moment on the red carpet. Her personal style is all about being fuss-free and she sticks to it, no matter the occasion. On Gemma Chan's birthday today, here's reminiscing some of her best sartorial picks from the recent past.

In Tom Ford

In Valentino

In Valentino

In Ralph & Russo

In Miu Miu

In Prabal Gurung

In Miu Miu

While Crazy Rich Asians continues to be one of our favourite movies, Eternals has definitely found a spot in our list of top five Gemma Chan movies. She's just getting started in the MCU and has so much more to display. Here's looking forward to all of it. Happy Birthday, Gemma Chan!

