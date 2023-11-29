Eternals actress Gemma Chan celebrates her birthday on November 29. The popular English actress was a law student before she decided to pursue acting and don't we thank her for this decision? Gemma has slowly but successfully climbed the ladder of success in Hollywood and her filmography is proof of that. While Chan continues to work on her acting skills, sharpening them each time, she's also busy amping up her wardrobe, one appearance at a time. Gemma Chan's red carpet diaries are filled with wonderful memories but the ones we like the most are when she struts in style in her all-black attire. Gemma Chan Spotted Kissing Boyfriend Dominic Cooper During Spain Vacay; Eternals Star Looks Stunning in Red Bikini (View Pic).

One look at Gemma's red carpet wardrobe and you will find quite a few instances of her nailing her black outfits. She probably loves this colour or is a red carpet staple for her. But in any case, Gemma's tryst with these outfits has always yielded some amazing reactions. They say when in doubt, wear black and we completely resonate with this statement. A colour that can never go wrong, black continues to win hearts and Gemma, in particular, is extremely fond of this shade. Her red carpet journey has so many best moments and we'd like to reminisce about a few. Gemma Chan Sees a ‘Definite Shift’ in Hollywood As Filmmakers Are Going for Colour-Blind Casting.

All That Bling!

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning Co-ords

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks Divine

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Strictly Formal But Glamorous

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Make Way for the Queen

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Much Drama

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oh-so-Pretty

Gemma Chan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On Gemma Chan's birthday, let's delve into her wardrobe and pick the seven best black attire, shall we?

Happy Birthday, Gemma Chan!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).