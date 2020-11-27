Georgina Rodriguez, who stole the heart of the Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo never fails to surprise followers with her amazing fashion and style. The Spanish model is the Juventus star’s most serious love interest since he broke up with long-term partner Irina Shayk. Ever since the pair made their official appearance, people cannot stop gushing over Rodriguez, who often gives her fans glimpses of her lifestyle. The 26-year-old has once again lit the Instagram on fire with a sultry post where she is wearing sexy light-coloured bikini, while enjoying some cosy time in what appears to be a private yacht. Her latest Insta post has left fans gushing over her sensational pose.

Rodriguez never fails to stun her Instagram followers with her sizzling photos, chic fashion and of course, some private moments with Ronaldo, and their adorable kids, holidaying at the beach, private yacht and more. So, when the model shared the cosy snap of herself in a bikini, it was expected to receive massive attention on the internet. Rodriguez can be seen leisuring comfortably, wearing comfy slippers inside what appears to be a private yacht. Alongside her Instagram snap, she penned in Spanish, “El cielo sobre mí y el camino bajo mis pies,” which translates to "The sky above me and the path under my feet."

Here's the Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

A few days ago, the couple celebrated daughter Alana Martina’s third birthday and shared a cute photo of the family. The couple, a few months back sparked engagement rumours, when the Spanish model shared photos showing off a £615K ring on her finger. But no confirmation has been made from either of them.

