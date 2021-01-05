Georgina Rodriguez looks hotter than ever soaking in some vitamin D at Dubai beach! Flaunting her perky peaches, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shared a picture recently of herself enjoying her time at a beach in Dubai and fans are totally loving it. The beach picture captures the whole seashore with Georgina Rodriguez in a black monokini with a string-tie detail. Her hair was tied in a low bun with what looks like a scarf showed off her perky rear.

Rodriquez travelled to Dubai with Ronaldo as he was honoured at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards as the Juventus forward won Player of The Century. He managed to get the award after his long-time rival Lionel Messi. Rodriquez planned to hit the beaches after having an intimate New Year celebrations while welcoming 2021 with their four children. While Ronaldo got back to football for Juve's 4-1 win over Udinese, Rodriquez hit the beach.

The Juventus star recently added another feather to his cap and proved that he has so many fans that it is beyond imagination. He became the first person to reach 250 million followers on social media platform Instagram. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was already the most-followed celebrity on the picture-sharing website and has bettered his tally even further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

In yet another recent posts of her, Georgina Rodríguez looks like a queen and more delicious than the spread placed in front of her. Rodríguez looked like a treat, beside her treat on the table she chose a cleavage-baring silver dress with black hem and a cape over her shoulders to team it up. Georgina and Ronaldo have two-year-old daughter Alana together and are raising his other three children - surrogate twins Eva and Mateo, three, and ten-year-old Cristiano Jr.

