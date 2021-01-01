Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, knows it how to keep fans hooked on social media. There is a reason she is one of the most-followed people on the internet. Not only she teases fans with her sexy photos, but her Instagram is also a sneak-peak to her luxurious life with beau Ronaldo and their adorable kids. Like most of us, the power couple too opted for a low-key celebration to welcome New Year 2021. But the Spanish model stole the limelight here as well. She looks ethereal in white. Her twining with football stalwart Ronaldo has delighted fans as the couple poses for a surreal New Year 2021 celebration picture. They look dreamy and deeply in love!

The Juventus superstar and his stunning other-half welcomed 2021 with their four children and dozens of golden and white balloons. Georgina was wearing a gorgeous white feathered dress, looking lost in her lover’s eyes, who complimented the twinning well with a white t-shirt and beige bottoms. But it was Georgina who we cannot stop looking at. Her choice of outfit for the themed and low-key New Year 2021 celebration is commendable. She captioned the photo with “My destiny,” wishing followers Happy New Year.

Here's the Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

The couple celebrated the holidays in Dubai, where Ronaldo was honoured as Player of the Century at a glamorous awards ceremony. Her partner stole the show too at the iconic Burj Khalifa while wearing a sparkly red dress. We wish the couple and their family a blessed and Happy New Year!

