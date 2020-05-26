Get Mouni Roy Approved Sleek Style Just for Rs. 4,159!

Mouni Roy in Moonstruck for Mentalhood premiere (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We love us some celebrity-approved styles. Not just for the wow-worthy factor but also for relevance. This time, we have Mouni Roy's fashion vibe on our minds! As one of the few television actors to have graduated on to the silver screen, Mouni Roy is a bonafide style cynosure. Mouni's on-screen shenanigans, as Krishna Nandini in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and then as Shivanya in Naagin. Off-screen, Mouni keeps the versatility going with her numerous and chic moments. She has mastered the subtle art of flitting from a basic vibe to a glamorous one effortlessly, accentuated by a bold beauty and hair game. She never flinches from experimenting with hues, silhouettes, cuts and fabrics keeping her heady Instagram following of 12.7 million hooked. For the premiere of Mentalhood, Mouni took to a beige toned pencil crepe dress from the homegrown label, Moonstruck. We delved closer only to find that this super stylish dress can totally be yours!

Mouni Roy is currently housed with her sister's family in Dubai. Making the most of the quarantine period, from painting, plucking out tomatoes, dancing, workouts to cooking, Mouni's Instagram has been every bit of a delight. Here is a closer look at her style before she left for Dubai. Mouni Roy As the Ethereal Bride Is Here to Brighten Up Your Day With a Stunning Photoshoot for Wedding Vows!

Mouni Roy - Slick and Sleek Galore

A pencil dress in crepe and beige tone from Moonstruck worth Rs. 4,159 was teamed with floral pumps, a matching handbag, sleek hair and signature nude glam. She was styled by Anuradha Khurana. Mouni Roy Is Sultry, Sensational and Lazing Around in an Endless Satin Blue Backless Gown Under Quarantine!

Mouni Roy in Moonstruck for Mentalhood premiere (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmastra: Part One of Three, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.