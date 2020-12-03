Television actress Sonarika Bhadoria turned 28 on Thursday. Born on December 3, 1992, the gorgeous light-eyed beauty became a household name with her portrayal of the Hindu goddess, Devi Parvati in hit TV series, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev featuring Mohit Raina in the titular role. Sonarika was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan in 2019. Sonarika has been away from the small screen for a while now; however, she ensures to be in touch with her fans on social media. Sonarika has 1.1 million followers on Instagram who adore her alluring, flirty and vivacious fashion outings. And sexy midriff-baring looks seem to be Jadoogadu heroine’s favourite. The petite actress loves posing in OOTDs that flaunts her tiny waist or bears her hot midriff. These photos of Sonarika Bhadoria from Instagram are a good proof of it.

1. Red and Blue Is One Hot Combination!

Sonarika wore a bright red, off-shoulder crop top with a pair of basic blue denim. Despite the jeans not sitting well on her waist, it gives a good peek of her tiny frame.

2. Low-Maintenance Done Right

Laidback looks are quite sexy, and Sonarika Bhadoria proves it and HOW! Check out her look as she oozes sexiness in a plain white tee worn as a crop top with a pair of red trackpants.

3. Working Out For Fab Result!

How do you think one achieves such a desirable bod? Yep, try treating your body well regularly. And Sonarika is making work-out looks quite ravishing as well. Time to get motivated.

4. UNBELIEVABLE

"Chane ke khet mein". Oh, wait, that looks like a field of sugarcanes. Yes, paying attention to the field because have lost words to describe Sonarika's stunning figure now.

5. Sexy in Black

*SPEECHLESS*

While Sonarika receives an overwhelming amount of love, she also encounters a string of trolls who try to flood her comments' section with unwarranted advice and needless commentaries. Nevertheless, the girl makes sure to shut them down like a boss, every now and then. Keep up the good work, gurrl!

