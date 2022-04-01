For those unversed, Gudi Padwa is a traditional festival that's celebrated by the Maharashtrian community all over. It's primarily celebrated in Maharashtra and is considered to be a very auspicious day. Many Marathi families have a tradition of buying gold on this special day or they plan anything important in and around this year. It's a spring-time festival that marks the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus along with others. Women on this day deck up in traditional Nauvari (nine-yard) sarees and visit temples or their friends and family members. Gudi Padwa Shobha Yatra 2022: Traditional Women Rally to Be Seen After 2 Years On The Streets Of Mumbai on The Auspicious Occasion of Maharashtrian New Year.

When we say Nauvari, we aren't suggesting that one should wear only that. Since it's an auspicious occasion, ladies can deck up in style in various traditional silhouettes and ethnic designs. You may decide to wear a traditional paithani saree like Shraddha Kapoor or pick a stunning sharara set like Sara Ali Khan. The point is to get ready in style and what outfit you pick or wear shouldn't matter more than your emotions. There are too many traditional designs to flaunt these days and for those who are obsessed with indo-western outfits, there are tons of designs available in that too.

Okay, if you are amongst those who are still confused about which design to wear or what silhouette to flaunt, we can lend you a helping hand. Below are some of our favourite Bollywood divas who have nailed some traditional and ethnic looks in the past. We can always seek inspiration from them and imitate their personal style. So, go ahead and start taking your notes already. Happy Gudi Padwa & Ugadi 2022 Wishes: HD Images, WhatsApp Status, GIFs, Wallpapers, SMS and Greetings for Marathi New Year and Telugu New Year on Chaitra Sukhladi.

Shraddha Kapoor's Traditional Paithani Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Sara Ali Khan's Bright and Funky Print Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Alia Bhatt's Simple, Floral Printed Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Shanaya Kapoor's Plain Green Saree with a Heavily Embellished Blouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Katrina Kaif's Powder Pink Saree With an Embroidered Pallu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Madhuri Dixit's Lightly Embellished Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Janhvi Kapoor's Plain but Bright Yellow Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

We hope our Bollywood divas were able to solve all your queries and they helped you pick the right style for Gudi Padwa 2022. So go ahead and flaunt your pretty outfits on this big and special day.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

