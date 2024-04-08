As the festival of Gudi Padwa approaches, women across Maharashtra will start prepping to don traditional outfits for the occasion. Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in this state. It is a time to embrace one's cultural roots and celebrate the rich heritage of India. Bollywood actresses are often seen sporting traditional outfits on various occasions, setting trends for fashion enthusiasts around the world. From elegant sarees to intricately embroidered lehengas, there are a plethora of options to choose from when it comes to traditional wear for Gudi Padwa. Gudi Padwa 2024: How To Make Gudi at Home? Know the Significance of Gudi and Watch DIY Videos To Make Gudi for Marathi New Year.

While we have already elaborated on traditional six yards that you can flaunt on this special day, today we will delve deeper into your festival wardrobe and suggest some different options. Lehengas are a favourite among women during Gudi Padwa. These voluminous skirts paired with a choli and dupatta can make anyone feel like a princess. With intricate designs and embellishments, lehengas are perfect for those looking to make a bold statement. Gudi Padwa Shobha Yatra 2024: Everything You Need To Know About the Procession That Showcases the Rich Cultural Heritage of Maharashtra.

For those who prefer a more understated look, a salwar kameez or Anarkali suit is a great choice. These outfits are comfortable yet stylish and come in a variety of colours and designs. Add some juttis or mojris to complete the look and you are all set to celebrate the festival in style. So, without further ado, this Gudi Padwa, let's embrace the richness of our heritage and dress up in our traditional best. Here are a few suggestions from our end:

Sara Ali Khan's Handpainted Anarkali

Sonam Kapoor's Embellished Anarkali

Alia Bhatt's Lehenga

Katrina Kaif's Traditional Suit

Anushka Sharma's Kurta With Palazzos

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Salwar Suit

Deepika Padukone's Traditional Outfit

