Gudi Padwa is a significant festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in Maharashtra. This auspicious occasion marks the beginning of a new year and is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. Families and friends come together to celebrate the occasion with much joy and happiness. One of the most exciting aspects of Gudi Padwa is the traditional outfits that ladies wear to make the occasion even more special. It's a time when people decorate their houses and streets with rangolis and garlands and indulge in traditional delicacies to mark the festive spirit. Gudi Padwa 2024 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Rituals and Significance of the Marathi New Year.

On Gudi Padwa, women deck up in their best ethnic wear to participate in the festivities. Sarees, especially, are preferred by ladies for their big celebrations. The colours of these sarees are often vibrant and bright, symbolizing the joy and happiness associated with the occasion. Bollywood actresses have been a major source of inspiration for women looking to dress up in traditional outfits for festivals like this. Their stunning appearances in traditional six yards have set fashion trends and inspired women to experiment with their looks. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Ananya Panday, Who Wore this Ritika Mirchandani Outfit Better?

These actresses have often been seen in traditional sarees that are elegant, sophisticated, and stylish. Whether it's a saree with a modern twist or a lightly embroidered one, these actresses have managed to make traditional outfits look fashionable. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few appearances by our beloved ladies and get ready to slay this Gudi Padwa!

Mouni Roy's Monochrome Saree

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor's Paithani

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani's Sequinned Saree

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's Lightly Embellished Saree

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's Simple Saree

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma's Embroidered Saree

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Two Tone Saree

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose saree are you picking?

