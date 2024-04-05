Gudi Padwa is the start of the Marathi New Year in the Hindu calendar. It marks the onset of spring and is embraced with immense joy and excitement across the states of Maharashtra, Goa, and Daman. This year, Gudi Padwa 2024 will be celebrated on April 9, which falls on a Tuesday. Gudi Padwa is also known as Samvatsar Padvo and is mainly celebrated by the Maharashtrian and Konkani communities. As the day dawns, homes are decorated, and special gudi flags are placed at doorways, symbolising prosperity and the triumph of good over evil. But Gudi Padwa celebrations are incomplete without the traditional Maharashtrian attire. Gudi Padwa 2024 Date in Maharashtra: Know Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Rituals and Significance of the Marathi New Year.

The traditional colours associated with Gudi Padwa, which are red, yellow, and green, have significant symbolic meanings. Red embodies feelings of joy, love, strength, and commitment; green symbolises new beginnings and prosperity; and yellow signifies success and optimism, which collectively add to the festive spirit. Amidst your preparations for Gudi Padwa, we've scoured the internet to curate a selection of stylish ensembles inspired by celebrity fashion. Embrace tradition and elevate your attire with the timeless elegance of a Paithani or Nauvari saree, featuring intricate designs and embroidery, complemented by traditional accessories, and other traditional looks too, to create a captivating and memorable Gudi Padwa celebration.

Madhuri Dixit's Red Saree Look Is Perfect For Gudi Padwa!

Katrina Kaif's Saree Inspiration for Gudi Padwa

Anushka Sharma's Traditional Saree Inspiration for Gudi Padwa

Deepika Padukone's Gudi Padwa Fashion Inspiration

Take Gudi Padwa Fashion Inspiration From Janhvi Kapoor's Saree

Deepika Padukone's Green Saree is Perfect Gudi Padwa Fashion Inspiration

So, whether you draw inspiration from Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, or any other celebrity, we hope your Gudi Padwa celebrations are filled with style, joy, hope, love, and laughter!

