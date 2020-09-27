Right from her pink Ralph Lauren outfit on the red carpet to her recent fashion appearances, Gwyneth Paltrow has always been a charmer. A fashionista who's eager and excited to set the fashion ball rolling, she's a name we're eager to spot at awards ceremonies. On days when the actress in her isn't wooing our hearts, her style statements are doing the same job. She's a perfect muse for any designer and her charming persona perfectly encapsulates different creations. Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Co-Parenting Kids with Ex-Husband Chris Martin.

Gwyneth's red carpet affair has always been a talking point. Her appearances are discussed, cherished and taken note of. She never dresses to impress but to express. She radiates all the positive aura and her choices are always in sync with her the current trends. Gwyneth and her fashion attempts have come a long way. From being Hollywood's most sought after actress to a yummy mummy, her transition has been remarkable and exhilarating at the same time. She knows how to carry herself and we simply adore her take. Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Pose for a Peaceful Summertime Selfie (View Pic).

As the pretty woman gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at seven of her most ravishing red carpet appearances. And we suggest you join us in admiring her.

In Atelier Versace

Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Giorgio Armani

Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ralph Lauren

Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ralph & Russo

Gwyneth Paltrow (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gwyneth's career graph has been so inspiration and her tryst with fashion has been equally remarkable. Today, she's known as one of the best dressers in Hollywood and she rightfully deserves the tag. There's no such design or silhouette that she can't pull off and the more we say about her, the less it would be. So, on a final note, let's raise a toast to her amazing self. Happy Birthday, Gwyneth, keep slaying.

