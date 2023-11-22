Famous model and Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, celebrates her birthday on November 22. While the couple is always grabbing headlines, either for their photoshoots or simply an appearance together, it's Hailey who has managed to make a brand out of her name. She's a fashion icon of recent times whose outings have managed to grab everyone's eyeballs. From Vanity Fair after-party to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Hailey has managed to shine the brightest on the red carpet. Adele, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Vibe to 'Kill Bill' at SZA's SOS Tour 2023 in LA (Watch Video).

One look at Hailey's red carpet looks and you are convinced that she has an amazing take on fashion. Her choices are chic and she's a client on every designer's wishlist. While Hailey is busy securing different ad campaigns, she's also making a mark in the fashion world with her oh-so-charming looks that are hard to resist. From going chic in an all-black dress to raising some oomph in her red hot attire, Hailey's vibrant wardrobe is always in check and apt for the occasion. She's a delight to your eyes and that tall and lean frame of hers deserves all your attention and pampering. To elaborate more on her style file, let's check out some of the best moments from her style file, shall we? Hailey and Justin Bieber Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary, Supermodel Shares Cute Couple Pictures On Insta.

Golden Girl!

Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Black

Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Chic

Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Goddess

Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision in White

Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oh-so-Glamorous

Hailey Bieber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Hailey Bieber.

