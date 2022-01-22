After posing for Jimmy Choo's new campaign, Hailey Bieber is back to posing for yet another brand - this time for Prada's subsidiary, Miu Miu. The supermodel took to her Instagram account earlier to share a series of pictures from her new photoshoot and boy, are they hot! Dressed in Miu Miu's new Spring Summer 2022 collection, Hailey spiced up the things and took it up a notch higher this time. If one says she's on a roll these days, they won't be lying or exaggerating definitely. Hailey Bieber Recreates Britney Spears’ Iconic Looks For Halloween 2021! Hubby Justin Bieber Says, ‘Baby You Killed This’ (View Pics).

Considering it's a spring collection, the outfits are designed to be chic and definitely are not in layers. You have cute shorts, trendy bags, stunning bralettes and a lot more to see in the brand's new collection. While the designs are trendy, Hailey's definitely making a point by exuding all the glamorous vibes in them. The styling is kept upbeat to match the attires and the pictures and videos are uber stylish if nothing else. Hailey has always been a designer's favourite and her recent slew of campaigns are only strengthening her relationship with them further. Hailey Bieber’s 25th Birthday Outfit is Lit AF! See American Model Radiate Charm in Black Velvet Dress.

Hailey Bieber for Miu Miu

Some More Pics

Hailey Bieber has definitely become an integral part of Hollywood's circle post her wedding with Justin Bieber. Their sudden wedding announcement did startle one and all but it also proved how madly in love they were. While the couple continues to be H-town's power couple these days, we can't wait to see more of their pictures together. Probably, another cameo of hers in one of his songs, what say?

