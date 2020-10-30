Happy Halloween! October 31 is here and why not spend this day dressed in sexy Halloween costumes? If you want to go racy this year, you can take inspiration from OnlyFans stars! From Bella Thorne & Trisha Paytas to Porn Star Renee Gracie & Cardi B, we have some of the HOTTEST celebs to take ideas from. You can dress as a sexy act or slu**y nurse maybe, but here we have a list of some amazing sizzling Halloween costume ideas. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Pornhub director set the temperature soaring with a picture on Instagram in which she donned the racy Halloween costume of little red riding hood and it screams October 31st goals. She posed in a red riding hood costume that flaunted her cleavage and butt. Check out:

View this post on Instagram Lil red 👑 grandma doesn’t approve of my outfit 🥺 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 24, 2020 at 10:57am PDT

Remember the time when Renee Gracie wore mask lingerie and went viral? Yea, you could try that for this years Halloween. The XXX pornstar is known to share racy pictures on social media but this was beyond unexpected. For her bra, super hot Renee Gracie chose to simply tie two face masks. Check out:

Bella Thorne turned herself into a sexy fairy along with Dani Thorne and the results were #HalloweenGoals. Thorne wore a colourful fairy costume with pixie-like wings and off-shoulder detail.

View this post on Instagram Fairy sisters 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️ A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 19, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

Cardi B in racy devil dress with horns! See how HOT see looks in this red devil dress, bringing out her sexy figure. Perfect for Halloween! Check out:

View this post on Instagram Single,bad and rich.I do the controlling. A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Oct 6, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

Trisha Paytas turned into Borat and it is the best thing ever. This Halloween, you might want to consider for this year's Halloween:

BTW, do you remember major Bella Thorne-OnlyFans' sex workers controversy? Yes, a feud between Bella Thorne and the sex workers on OnlyFans took over social media recently after OnlyFans' decided on changing its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Bella Thorne was blasted on social media because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days.

OnlyFans celebs are really changing the XXX world. The platform gives more power to its creators and not the companies that act like they own pornstars. if you are still wondering what the XXX platform OnlyFans, it is a unique explicit social media platform, unlike YouTube and Instagram. OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform.

